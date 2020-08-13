Dr. Kothary on COVID-19 and vaping: ‘if you are a young kid vaping…it will put you at the same category’ as an older adult

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Hemmal Kothary, Chief Medical Officer for Dignity Health Central California Division, joined 17 News at Sunrise. Dr. Kothary shared the dangers of getting COVID-19 while vaping or using an e-cigarette, best masks to use and when a vaccine could be available.

When asked about the potential risk of people who use vape pens and contract COVID-19, Dr. Kothary says “we talk about age 65 and older being at risk but if you are a young kid vaping and get coronavirus, it will put you at the same [at risk] category.”