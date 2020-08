From schedules and supplies to snacks and meal prepping, heading back to school is going to look very different this year. Monday on Sunrise local dietian Nicole Giumarra shared ideas to get kids involved with making meals, and shared some healthy recipes.

Giumarra suggests you put kids in the "chef's" seat! She says kids who are involved in planning their lunch will be more likely to eat their lunch. Have kids help with age-appropriate preparations. If time is short for working parents, pack lunches the night before just as though kids were attending "normal/in-person" school, then keep in refrigerator until meal time.