Dr. Kothary: Coronavirus testing in Kern County, what is a ‘hot zone’ and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Hemmal Kothary, Chief Medical Officer for Dignity Health Central CA Division joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the spike in pending coronavirus tests in Kern County, what defines a ‘hot zone’ and more.

