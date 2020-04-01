Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Dr. Hemmal Kothary: Guidelines to stay safe when shopping in public, continue social distancing, and more

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Hemmal Kothary joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss new guidelines for the community to stay safe when shopping in public, why social distancing continues to be important and more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open