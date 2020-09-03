Dr. Hansa: Warning of gathering ahead of Labor Day, local death rate explained and possibility of a vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nick Hansa, Pulmonary and Critical Care doctor for Dignity Health, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

When talking about gathering for Labor Day, he says “with more congregation there is always a higher risk for transition of infectious disease…we need to take proper precautions.”

Dr. Hansa also explained the local death rate, saying people who have died reflect those who were ill for over a month. He also shared that we are very close to getting a vaccine but we need to see the safety margins and efficiency.