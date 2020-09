BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nick Hansa, Pulmonary and Critical Care doctor with Dignity Health, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share the latest about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Hansa says if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases due to Labor Day, the numbers will reflect in about seven to 14 days. He also discussed the timeline it takes to develop a vaccine and how a new study has found the virus is not transmissible through food.