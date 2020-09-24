Dr. Hansa discusses the upcoming flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nick Hansa, Pulmonary and Critical Care doctor with Dignity Health, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the upcoming flu season coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about the possibility of what could happen if someone contracts COVID-19 while battling the flu or vice versa, Dr. Hansa says “with any respiratory infection, if you have one, and you while you are recovering from it, you are at higher risk of getting more severely ill if you have a secondary infection.”

Dr. Hansa says that the preventative measures are very similar with COVID-19 and the flu which include wearing a mask and social distancing.

