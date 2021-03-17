Coronavirus
Dr. Goldis: Variants spreading throughout the United States, booster shots likely, ‘normalcy’ still several months away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the variants spreading around the nation, the possibility of booster shots and when ‘normalcy’ could realistically return.

