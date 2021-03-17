Dr. Goldis: Variants spreading throughout the United States, booster shots likely, ‘normalcy’ still several months away

KGET 17
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the variants spreading around the nation, the possibility of booster shots and when ‘normalcy’ could realistically return.
Click here to see our list of local Event Cancellations.
Click here for a list of local closed schools, businesses, restaurants and more.
Click here for a list of local food and resource distribution.
Click here for a list of local restaurants and stores with delivery and pick up options.