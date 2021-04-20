Vaccine hesitancy high in Kern County, Dr. Goldis dispels myths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss common vaccine myths amid vaccine hesitancy in Kern County.

New data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows vaccine hesitancy in Kern County is the seventh highest in the state. The report also says 1 in 5 people are showing doubts about the shot. In addition, 14% say they’re hesitant and 6% say they are definitely not getting the vaccine.

While Kern County ranks as one of the most hesitant counties in the state, it also ranks as one of the best counties for vaccine access.