Dr. Goldis: Vaccine coming to Kern County, CA Notify App explained, difference between flu and COVID-19 symptoms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to answer the latest questions about the coronavirus. He discussed the vaccine coming to Kern County, ICU capacity at Kern Medical, the CA Notify App and difference between coronavirus and flu symptoms.

Vaccine rollout has begun across the United States. Dr. Goldis says it could be in Kern County “as early as today or tomorrow.

Those who may be hesitant to get the shot should not worry about how quick the process has been. “As far as those who are concerned about it having been rushed, they really shouldn’t worry about it. This vaccine underwent through a solid phase 3 trial which held the vaccine to the same safety and efficacy standards as they hold for every other vaccine,” said Dr. Goldis.

The California Notify App was announced last week and is available on Apple and Android phones. “I feel comfortable recommending this because it doesn’t use any personal data, it doesn’t identify your location. It only identifies whether or not you have been in close proximity to another users phone who ultimately tests positive for COVID-19,” said Dr. Goldis.