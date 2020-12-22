Dr. Goldis: Surge in cases puts pressure on local hospitals, when the general public could be vaccinated, and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise and answered the latest questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Goldis discussed the surge in local cases and what it means as we head into the holidays, local hospitalizations, and vaccine questions including when the general public should expect to get vaccinated.

In the past week, Kern County has had over 7,200 positive cases recorded, putting a strain on local healthcare. “Unfortunately it means we will have continued pressure on our healthcare system, in terms of hospital beds being available to care for the very sick,” says Dr. Goldis.

Dr. Goldis says the general public will have an opportunity to get vaccinated by spring or or early summer.