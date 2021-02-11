Dr. Goldis: South African coronavirus variant identified in Bay Area, CDC double mask recommendation, vaccine effectiveness after second dose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

Dr. Goldis discussed the recent announcement that the South African coronavirus variant was found in the Bay Area. “This speaks once more to the importance of taking precautions with regard to travel and it does worry me some because cases of variants are occurring globally and increasing at a fairly rapid rate. While we’ve seen improvement locally with regard to the usual coronavirus and the numbers are dropping, which is great, it means that there still may be yet another rise as these variants begin to take hold.”

He also explained the new CDC double mask recommendation and when people will be fully vaccinated after getting the second dose and common side effects after vaccination.