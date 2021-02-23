Coronavirus
Dr. Goldis: Role of ventilation in spread of COVID-19, when herd immunity could be reached

Sunrise Interviews
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

Dr. Goldis explained the role ventilation plays in the spread of COVID-19. “It is important to make sure you are in a well ventilation space that is also properly filtered and of course how far away you are and how big the particles are will help to determine infectivity rates.”

He also explained what herd immunity is and when it could be reached.

