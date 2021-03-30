Dr. Goldis: Real world study shows vaccine is extremely effective, new report on possible origin of the virus, more people eligible for vaccine in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise and discussed the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Goldis discussed a new WHO report about the possible origin of the virus, new information about more people becoming eligible for the vaccine in Kern County, and a new real world study showing the vaccine is extremely effective.

He also offered a word of caution about continuing to adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines, “the spread is very real and the cases have just leveled out, they have not declined dramatically like they were in prior months so the word is still yes, be very careful.”