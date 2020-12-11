Dr. Goldis: Possible complications for infected pregnant women, vaccine developments, rise in number of deaths on the horizon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to answer the latest questions about the coronavirus. Dr. Goldis discussed vaccine updates, how the current surge in cases will lead to a rise in deaths and concerns for pregnant women who get COVID-19.

“We have not yet seen the full impact of this surge from Thanksgiving in regards to the number of deaths, those deaths typically lag two to three weeks behind the actual case incident numbers. I think unfortunately we are going to see a continued rise in a number of deaths at an alarming rate between now and Christmas,” says Dr. Goldis.

Dr. Goldis says pregnant women are at an increased risks for complications if they contract the coronavirus. “It looks as if there may be as much as a 70% increase in the risk of requiring hospitalization should a pregnant woman become infected compared to the equivalent cohort who are not infected,” said Dr. Goldis.



