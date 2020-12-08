Dr. Goldis on the current surge of COVID-19 in Kern County: “It is worrisome that we have in fact ended up here after all”

Dr. Goldis discussed the latest vaccine news for Kern County, explained more about vaccine side effects and the current surge in hospitalizations and cases locally.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to answer the latest questions about the coronavirus.

If the FDA grants emergency authorization, Dr. Goldis says there “we should expect to see doses arriving in Kern County as early as Friday or maybe early next week.” As far as safety regarding the vaccine, “the side effect profile is very favorable, most folks who develop side effects get either a very mild headache, a mild fever, or a mild muscle ache, and that’s occurring on average on less than 10% of those who receive a dose.”

Although a vaccine is being produced, it could take months to get ahead of the virus, Dr. Goldis says “it is estimated, to really get control of this pandemic, 60 to 70% of the population has to be either immunized or become immune as a result of being exposed to the virus so that could take us to spring or summer to accomplish.”

Dr. Goldis offers this advice as we are seeing hospitalizations climb, “the public needs to think about how right now they can take appropriate precautions to minimize continued spread while we await the vaccine. In the meantime, every person that can potentially be avoided from being hospitalized is one more bed available for someone who needs it.”

As for if the current surge could have been avoided, he says “I’ll be honest it is certainly not entirely clear what the picture looked like for setting us up for what is happening now but we have certainly seen lots of individuals who received information about how to prevent spread and chose to either ignore it or otherwise not take the proper precautions so it is worrisome that we have in fact ended up here after all.”