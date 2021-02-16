Dr. Goldis: New research says U.K. variant could be deadlier, protection after full vaccination, pandemic outlook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

Dr. Goldis explained new research about a deadlier U.K. variant. “Pre-published aggregate study of data from twelve institutions across the U.K. that not only shows a 70% rate of transmission but a 30 to 70% higher rate of death and that is concerning…to actually have a higher rate of death is especially worrisome.”

He also discussed protection after being fully vaccinated and an outlook on the pandemic as vaccines continue to rollout.