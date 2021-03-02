Dr. Goldis: Local trends in cases and hospitalizations, Johnson & Johnson vaccine being shipped this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Goldis shared trends for local COVID-19 cases. “While the number of cases are declining, they appear to be declining at a slower rate compared to the number of deaths that are occurring.”

As for hospitalizations, Dr. Goldis says, “currently we do have bed availability, which is refreshing, but we are still quite busy as we continue to manage traumas and other acute concerns that arrive in our hospital ER.”

Dr. Goldis also discussed how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout will impact the pandemic.