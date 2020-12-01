Dr. Goldis: Latest vaccine update, California projections and lingering coronavirus symptoms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glen Goldis, Chief Medical Officer at Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Goldis discussed the latest information about the vaccine, projections for the sate, and a warning for virus symptoms that could linger post-infection.

As for coronavirus projections, Dr. Goldis says “projections of hospitalizations and ICU bed utilization are predicted to be saturated by Christmas.” He continued to say, “right now we are running at about 75% ICU occupancy statewide and that is projected to be over 100% by Christmas.”

Dr. Goldis warns “even if you survive the virus infection, regardless of your age, doesn’t mean you might not have post-infection consequences, there are individuals who have experiences shortness of breath, deconditioning, even long after they are over the infection.”