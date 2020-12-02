Dr. Goldis: Impact of Thanksgiving transmission of COVID-19 seen now, vaccine distribution update, and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer at Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share the latest news about COVID-19. Dr. Goldis shared who is going to get first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, how long the pandemic could last, treatments now available, the impact of transmission of the virus during Thanksgiving and more.

As for how long until we begin to see the transmission of COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday, Dr. Goldis says, “we actually are beginning to see the effects right now…if you are going to become symptomatic it will happen typically within 4-5 days after exposure which is right now.” He continued to say, “we are in fact seeing more tests coming in positive just within the last two days, as you can tell in the county numbers, they are beginning to rise.”