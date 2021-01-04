Dr. Goldis: Hospitals remain full, concerns over spread of COVID-19 during holidays, hope on the horizon for summer 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise and answered the latest questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Goldis shared more about hospitals in Kern County remaining full, how the current surge of cases is different from the summer, local vaccination rollout, concern about post-holiday case surge and hope on the horizon for summer of 2021.

“We certainly are noticing a lot of the spread that is happening currently is due to small gatherings or even within families. As the holidays have come and gone, I expect within that in the next couple of weeks, yet another rise in the number of cases and by the end of the month, more deaths occurring as well. So, it is extremely concerning especially given the way the virus appears to be spreading currently.

Hope is on the horizon for 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues. “This will be yet a year of coronavirus battle, no doubt in my view. We will be very busy addressing vaccination, continuing healthcare precaution recommendations across the county for at least the first half of the year and hopefully, if we get enough vaccine and we are able to actually administer to enough people in the community, we will begin to curve the trends by spring or summer.”