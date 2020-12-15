Dr. Goldis explains why wearing a will still be necessary after getting vaccinated for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to answer the latest questions about the coronavirus. Dr. Goldis explained the latest news about Moderna vaccine, how Kern Medical is preparing for vaccine administering, why masks will still be necessary after getting vaccinated and information about pregnant women getting the vaccine.

Dr. Goldis says it is important to distinguish the difference between preventing infection and preventing disease. “Infection implies that you have been exposed to the virus and it has actually gotten into your body but disease is what happens clinically, when folks get short of breath, or loose taste and smell or otherwise develop fevers and symptoms consistent with having an actual COVID-19 disease.”

He continued to explain how the vaccine works. “Once you are vaccinated, or otherwise have had the disease, you make antibodies against further exposure, but at the same time you could continue to shed virus because you may have been infected but don’t have disease,” said Dr. Goldis.

Wearing a mask after being vaccinated will still be necessary. “[The vaccine] prevents you from getting symptomatic disease but it can’t prevent you from actually or being exposed to or receiving virus and as a result you should still wear your mask even after getting vaccinated because you could still theoretically shed virus and expose others, ” said Dr. Goldis