Dr. Goldis explains reasons for wearing a mask after getting COVID-19 vaccine, realistic timeline of returning to normalcy and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

Dr. Goldis discussed common questions about wearing a mask after getting vaccinated, how long it takes for the vaccine to work after first injection, a realistic timeline for normalcy and explained the case of a doctor who died 16 days post vaccination.

The case of the doctor who died after receiving the vaccine is rare. “It was literally 1 in a 4 million event….there is no clear tie back to the vaccine itself but we will be looking for more information as it is uncovered over time.”


