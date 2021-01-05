Dr. Goldis explains new coronavirus variants found in South Africa and the UK, and more COVID-19 updates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise and answered the latest questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Goldis discussed the new variants of COVID-19 found in South Africa and the UK, explaining how they could react to the vaccine, how contagious they could be and more.

He also discussed concerns about Kern County experiencing a strain on the healthcare system as we are seeing Los Angeles overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. “We are beginning to experience the same thing in Kern Medical and throughout Kern County, so the pressure on our healthcare system is significant and anticipated to worsen in the the next couple of weeks.”