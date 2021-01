BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

Dr. Goldis discussed how the announcement of expanding vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older will impact Kern County residents and hospitalizations still remain high in the county.

For more information about vaccine distribution, visit Kern County Public Health’s website.