Dr. Goldis explains COVID-19 variants are and how they could impact the spread of the virus, common vaccine misconceptions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Goldis explained what COVID-19 variants are and how the variants can impact the spread of the virus. “Basically the sequence is that if you get sick, you replicate virus. If you replicate virus within you and you transmit it to another, they in turn replicate. The more replication that occurs over time the more likely variants will emerge.”

He also explained common hesitations people have against getting the vaccine and why it is important to understand the facts. “I think it is critically important that people put the fear aside, put the misinformation that is coming over social media aside and really get to getting vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

