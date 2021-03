BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise and discussed the latest news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including it’s availability locally

“In the U.S. alone it was 72% effective and it is even more effective when you look at preventing moderate to sever disease, specifically 86% and when you look at hospitalization and death it was virtually 100% effective.”