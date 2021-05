BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the CDC’s new mask guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to go without masks.

Dr. Goldis touched on the uncertainty and confusion that the state, cities, residents and businesses have grappled with in determining whether to follow the guidance. The state has announced it will not lift its mask mandate until June 15.