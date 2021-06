BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the state lifting most of its COVID-19 restrictions as of today, including mask requirements and why now is the time to do it.

Goldis also touched on concerns about non-vaccinated people foregoing masks as well as the delta variant that has begun to crop up in other countries.