Dr. Goldis discusses oxygen supply, local vaccinations, hospitalizations and when ‘normalcy’ may resume this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise and answered the latest questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Goldis discussed oxygen supply, shortage of Propofol, hospitalizations, local vaccine rollout and when ‘normalcy’ could return this year.

The healthcare system is currently experiencing a strain due to coronavirus cases. “I’m pretty sure we’ll continue to experience considerable strain on the system over the course of the next 3-4 weeks.”

It will be a few months until a sense of ‘normalcy’ will return. “Most health experts state that we really can’t begin to normalize our experience in the community until at least 60-70% of all of those individuals have been vaccinated and that probably won’t occur until late summer.”