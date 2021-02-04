Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Dr. Goldis discusses Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine updates, warnings against Super Bowl gatherings and local vaccine information

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine updates, warnings against Super Bowl gatherings and local vaccine information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open