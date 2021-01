BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise and answered the latest questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Goldis discussed the vaccine timeline, when the AstraZeneca vaccine could be available in the United States and how long the Moderna vaccine antibody levels could last inside the body.

To learn more about the vaccination timeline, visit the Kern County Public Health website.