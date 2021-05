BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss Moderna’s announcement today that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids as young as 12 years old.

Dr. Goldis also addressed recent reports of cases of some children having heart problems after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and what parents should know about getting their child vaccinated.