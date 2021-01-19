Dr. Goldis discusses hold on batch of Moderna vaccines, local hospitalization trend, and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

Dr. Goldis explained the hold placed on a batch of Moderna vaccines yesterday, how long after a having COVID-19 a person can get vaccinated, signing up for a vaccine appointment and local hospitalizations.

A hold was placed on a batch of Moderna vaccines after a few suspected allergic reactions in a handful of people at a San Diego vaccination site. “We don’t know yet what caused it in that particular group nor have we had any reports of a similar anaphylaxis in any of the other doses that were dispensed in California.” Dr. Goldis continued to explain how reactions were caught. “As far as I am aware all of those reactions happened at the site and yes there were physicians available as there always are, at least at Kern Medical we always make sure there a physician nearby in case there is a reaction.”