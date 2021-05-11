Dr. Goldis discusses FDA’s approval of COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-15 years old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the FDA’s recent approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old.

Goldis also touched on the possibility of mask mandates being eased for fully vaccinated people.

