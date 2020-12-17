Dr. Goldis: COVID-19 cases continue to climb, ICU remains full for multiple days at Kern Medical, at-home test approved by the FDA and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to answer the latest questions about the coronavirus. Dr. Goldis discussed the latest about vaccines arriving locally, hospital status at Kern Medical, the Moderna vaccine, local volume of COVID-19 cases and an at-home test approved by the FDA.

Kern County’s 7-day average is currently at 868 people testing positive every day, “I fully expect the surge to continue right on through Christmas…we may yet see continued climb of case numbers and death numbers and unfortunately it may exacerbated by the ongoing holiday gatherings,” said Dr. Goldis.