Dr. Goldis: Coronavirus spread ahead of Thanksgiving, vaccine distributions in Kern County and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer at Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share the latest information about COVID-19. Dr. Goldis discussed the spread of coronavirus in Kern County, safety guidelines to curve the spread during the Thanksgiving holiday, the latest antibody treatments available in the county, when vaccine distribution could happen locally and more.

Dr. Goldis says coronavirus cases are climbing very quickly in Kern County, it is “getting scary” and “as we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, when people start to get together, we are going to potentially see even more.”

Dr. Goldis noted that getting a COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving may not be adequate “because the test will only tell you where you are that day and not necessarily whether or not you turn positive over the course of the ensuing days.”

Some positive news, beginning today, Eli Lilly’s Covid-19 monoclonal antibody treatment is available at Kern Medical and in the coming weeks, Kern County should also have Regeneron’s Regen-COV2 antibody cocktail available.

As for when a vaccine could be begin being administered in Kern County, Dr. Goldis said it could happen within the next few weeks.