Dr. Goldis: Concerning trends, continuing symptoms after recovery from COVID-19, comorbidities, rapid testing accuracy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glen Goldis, Chief Medical Officer at Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Goldis discussed strain on our local health system, continuing symptoms after recovery from the virus, local comorbidities and rapid testing.

Record breaking coronavirus trends are happening across the nation, Dr. Goldis says “the trends are worrisome an it is highly likely we will continue to see additional pressure put on our health system locally.”

Although a person may survive a COVID-19 infection, Dr. Goldis says “even after you recover there are several symptoms that individuals could continue to have for upwards to 90 days until their infection is ‘resolved,’ including continued loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath, a deconditioned state where you get short of breath easily, joint pain.” He continues to say “here in Kern County where air quality and allergies are a big problem, it could only compound underlying pulmonary symptoms like shortness of breath or breathing difficulties”

Dr. Goldis explained how comorbidities can impact a person with coronavirus, “people who are in that morbidly obese range with high BMI are found to have an increased incidence of severe complications from their underlying COVID illness, including a higher lileyhood of being hospitalized and a higher lileyhood of requiring ventilatory support so it is a serious concern. ” He also discussed

For those looking to get a rapid COVID-19 test done, he says the Abbott test and the Panther Fusion test have been proven to be highly sensitive and specific, showing very low rates of false negatives and positives.