Dr. Goldis: Concerning local numbers, myths about COVID-19 and the flu, vaccine timeline for Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer at Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share the latest information about COVID-19. Dr. Goldis discussed the latest case numbers in Kern County, differences between the flu and COVID-19, and a timeline for vaccine distribution locally.

When discussing the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kern County, Dr. Goldis says “it is certainly concerning, this number, 918, is the highest one day increase to date, even higher than what we had in July.”

Dr. Goldis explained that California’s current reproductive rate is 1.19, saying this means “every 5 people who are infected spread the virus to 6 others.”

As for COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Goldis says the symptoms may be similar but unique symptoms include loosing smell or taste and having shortness of breath. It is possible for someone to be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. Dr. Goldis shared that some information suggests “the flu shot appears to decrease the likelihood of being hospitalized should you subsequently get infected with COVID-19.”