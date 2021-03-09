Dr. Goldis: CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated include not wearing a mask around another household, possible delayed skin reaction after receiving Moderna vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise.

Dr. Goldis discussed the new CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated “If you’ve been fully vaccinated you can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people…the only exception to that, of course, is that if the second household is a high-risk individual…that is a scenario where you would still want to wear a mask to protect that person.”

He also explained a rare delayed skin reaction that could occur after receiving the Moderna vaccine. “The good news is that it is not a bacterial infection, there is no need for antibiotic…all individuals who had this delayed event were encouraged to have the second vaccine.”