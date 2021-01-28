Dr. Goldis answers common vaccine questions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest coronavirus news and answer some common questions about the vaccine.

What is the window of time to get a second dose of the vaccine?

“The manufactures and CDC have made clear now just how much wiggle room you have in terms of getting vaccine after the recommended day. It turns out for both Pfizer and Moderna you actually have a 6 week window to get your second dose.”

If I get my first dose at one place, do I have to return to the same place to receive the second?

“You don’t have to go to the same place. Department of Public Health has made that clear to us, that if someone presents for second vaccine and they got their first vaccine elsewhere, we should just go right ahead and vaccinate them and that’s what we are doing.”

Can I get one dose from one manufacturer and the second from another?

“No, we are recommending against that, as is the CDC and the manufactures themselves.”

