LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office is in a standoff with a man who is inside of a C-train in Lamont.

Around 8:17 a.m. the sheriff's department was dispatched to Main Street near Segrue Road for reports of a man that has barricaded himself inside of a C-train, according to KCSO. Deputies said the man is possibly armed with a crowbar.