Breaking News
RED FLAG WARNING FOR KERN COUNTY MOUNTAINS UNTIL 10PM FRIDAY

Dr. Corey Gonzales discusses the power of a positive attitude

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to share the psychology of a positive attitude.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story