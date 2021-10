BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Kern County judge has ordered a senior care service provider to pay $2 million in a wrongful death case where it was alleged the wife of an 80-year-old man was duped into transferring him from a skilled nursing facility to a place where he didn't receive necessary care.

The judgment entered earlier this month against Wade Budney, who did business as "A Helping Hand Senior Care Services," orders a total of $2,011,297.06 be paid to the wife of John Paul Owens and two of her children, plaintiffs' attorneys said in a news release Thursday morning.