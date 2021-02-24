Dr. Amin: Distance learning impact on children, masks and language development in babies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nimisha Amin, a local pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise.

Dr. Amin discussed the impact distance learning has had on children. “I think that kids have an amazing ability to recover from these types of losses.”

She also discussed a recent report examining how masks could hinder young children and babies’ development and ability to learn language. “Luckily our babies and young children are around their parents and care givers and close contacts without masks any time they are at home…those young brains are like sponges, they will soak up every minute of seeing those full unmasked faces.”