Dr. Amin discusses recent changes to mask requirements in schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nimisha Amin, a local pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise today to discuss the recent changes to mask requirements in schools and the impact they could have.

Earlier this week, the CDC issued guidance recommending that children who are not vaccinated wear masks while indoors while at school. However, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office has announced that all children will be required to wear a mask while indoors.

Dr. Amin also discussed whether there will be a COVID-19 vaccine for elementary-aged children this school year.