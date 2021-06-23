Dr. Amin discusses new WHO advice that children shouldn’t be vaccinated against COVID-19 right now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nimisha Amin, a local pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise today to discuss new advice from the World Health Organization advising that children should not be vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time because more evidence is needed on the use of vaccines in children in order to make a recommendation.

The WHO also says that since children typically have less severe responses to the virus, it is less urgent for them to be vaccinated unless they have high risk factors.

Dr. Amin also talked about the recent rise in the new delta variant in the U.S., of which there is one case here in Kern County.