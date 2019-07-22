Downtown Business Association to host meetings for community members





The Downtown Business Association will host two opportunities for community members to get involved in what is happening in downtown Bakersfield.

The Block to Block Party will be on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Bakersfield Police Department, CSU Bakersfield Small Business Development Center and City Code Enforcement will all be in attendance.

Following, a Downtown Empowerment Meeting will be on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The meeting will include an opportunity to voice concerns and work together to find solutions.

