Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime Bakersfield non-profit that helps women find work wants people to donate an hour of their time/salary in honor of Women’s History Month. Elaine McNearney joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about how people can help.

McNearney said they’ve been fortunate with clothing donations, but they need cash.

McNearney said they are asking people to donate an hour’s worth of their pay to the Your Hour, Her Power campaign.

McNearney said this money is their bottom line. During Covid, the organization had no fundraising opportunities. This money will help pay their bills and rent.

To donate, visit the campaign online and select Bakersfield from the dropdown menu.