“Do the Math” will start their 18th season today.

For 17 years the live TV broadcast tutoring program has offered on-air tutoring from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday and phone-in tutoring from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Students can call in at 636-4357 or at (866) 636-6284.

For more information, visit here.